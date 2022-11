Toffoli scored a goal and was credited with two assists during Monday's 6-5 victory over the Kings.

Toffoli scored his 199th career goal Monday by taking advantage of a defensive tendency. The 30-year-old right winger noticed the Kings' blueliners were prone to pinching into the offensive zone. Recognizing an opportunity, Toffoli connected off a 2-on-1 breakaway with Elias Lindholm, capping the Flames' four-goal first period. Toffoli, who registered four shots Monday, paces the Flames with 54.