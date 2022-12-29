Toffoli scored a goal during a 3-2 victory over the host Kraken on Wednesday.

Toffoli converted his team-leading 15th tally of the season by jamming the puck past goalie Philipp Grubauer as the Flames improved to 13-5-4 when they score first. The 30-year-old right winger finished with four shots on goal and a plus-1 rating. Toffoli on Tuesday was held off the scoresheet for the first time in four outings and has amassed five markers and three assists since Dec. 16.