Toffoli logged a power-play assist, four shots on goal and four PIM in Monday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

Toffoli snapped a two-game mini-slump with the secondary helper on Jonathan Huberdeau's goal in the second period. Over his last nine outings, Toffoli has eight points, four of which have come with the man advantage. The veteran winger is up to 10 goals, 11 helpers, 91 shots on net, 34 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating in 29 contests this season.