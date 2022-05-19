Toffoli notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Toffoli had the secondary assist on the first of Matthew Tkachuk's three goals in the game. A tight defensive series in the first round limited Toffoli's offense -- he's at three points in eight playoff appearances. He's had his chances with 25 shots on net in the postseason, but he'll need to convert at a healthy rate to help lighten the load of the Flames' top line in the second round.