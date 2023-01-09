Toffoli registered two assists in a 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago on Sunday.
Toffoli extended his point streak to five games and has recorded at least a point in nine of his last 10 contests. His recent success has pushed him up to 15 goals and 34 points in 41 contests this season. That puts the 30-year-old on track to surpass his career high of 58 points, which he set in 2015-16.
More News
-
Flames' Tyler Toffoli: On four-game point streak•
-
Flames' Tyler Toffoli: Stays warm with assist•
-
Flames' Tyler Toffoli: Notches helper Saturday•
-
Flames' Tyler Toffoli: Opens Wednesday's scoring•
-
Flames' Tyler Toffoli: On four-game point streak•
-
Flames' Tyler Toffoli: Stays hot with power-play goal•