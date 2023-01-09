Toffoli registered two assists in a 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago on Sunday.

Toffoli extended his point streak to five games and has recorded at least a point in nine of his last 10 contests. His recent success has pushed him up to 15 goals and 34 points in 41 contests this season. That puts the 30-year-old on track to surpass his career high of 58 points, which he set in 2015-16.