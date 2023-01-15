Toffoli notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Stars.

Toffoli continues to serve as a playmaker -- he has eight helpers over his last seven contests, including three power-play assists. The 30-year-old winger is still contributing amid his goal drought, so he's safe to keep active in fantasy. For the season, he's up to 37 points (13 on the power play), 130 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-8 rating through 44 appearances.