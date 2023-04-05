Toffoli netted a goal in a 4-3 loss to Chicago on Tuesday.
Toffoli has been incredible lately, contributing eight goals and 16 points over his last 10 contests. His latest marker came midway through the first period to tie Tuesday's game at 1-1. He's up to 34 goals and 72 points in 78 appearances in 2022-23.
