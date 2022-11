Toffoli notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

Toffoli has four points over his last two games, including a pair of power-play helpers. The 30-year-old has maintained his place on the top line throughout the season, and he's been productive with 14 points through 16 contests. He's picked up six of those points with the man advantage while adding 57 shots, 19 hits and a plus-1 rating.