Toffoli produced a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Toffoli set up Nazem Kadri for the game-winning goal at 15:42 of the third period. It's been an improved stretch of late for Toffoli, who has two goals and three assists in his last five outings. The winger is up to 18 points (seven on the power play), 77 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-2 rating through 25 contests. He remains a fixture on the top line and first power-play unit, so he'll have plenty of chances to be productive.