Toffoli scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

Toffoli's ice time has taken a dip lately -- he's hovered around 15 minutes per game over the last five contests compared to an average of 16:43 per game entering Monday. The 30-year-old winger has still been productive recently with four goals and two assists in those five games, but it's worth monitoring should head coach Darryl Sutter shake up his lines soon. Toffoli should still see top-six minutes, as he's produced 49 points, 175 shots, 51 hits and a plus-8 rating through 57 appearances in what could end up being a career year for the veteran winger.