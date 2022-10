Toffoli scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Toffoli set up Nazem Kadri's goal on a rebound in the first period. In overtime, Toffoli struck with 30 seconds left to complete the comeback win. The winger has looked solid with three goals and two assists in five games, though Saturday was his first multi-point effort. He's earned three of his points on the power play while adding 17 shots and a minus-1 rating.