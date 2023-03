Toffoli logged an assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Toffoli set up Dillon Dube's game-tying goal in the third period. It was a solid ending to February for Toffoli, as the winger finished the month with seven goals and four assists in 11 contests. The 30-year-old is up to 53 points, 192 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-7 rating through 61 outings overall as a consistent presence on the Flames' top line.