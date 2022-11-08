Toffoli recorded an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Toffoli helped out on an Elias Lindholm goal in the first period. November's been kind to Toffoli so far -- he has a goal and three assists through four games this month. The 30-year-old winger is up to nine points, 37 shots on net, 13 hits, four PIM and a plus-1 rating through 11 contests overall. He's looked like a fairly steady source of offense while logging primarily top-line minutes.