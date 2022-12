Toffoli scored a power-play goal on two shots, doled out three hits and added four PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Toffoli set the Flames on the comeback trail with his third-period marker. He's scored four goals and added two assists during a modest three-game point streak. The winger is up to 14 tallies, 27 points (10 on the power play), 103 shots on net, 38 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 34 contests overall.