Toffoli posted an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Toffoli has recorded five goals and five assists over his last eight contests. In that span, he's been held off the scoresheet just once while adding a plus-7 rating. The winger is up to 31 points (10 on the power play), 117 shots on goal, 39 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 39 outings.