Toffoli logged a power-play assist, eight shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.

Toffoli has seven points, including three on the power play, over his last 10 games. The 30-year-old winger continues to be one of the Flames' most consistent players, working well with Elias Lindholm on the top line, who also had an assist on Mikael Backlund's tally Friday. Toffoli has 55 points (20 on the power play), 210 shots, 55 hits and a plus-8 rating through 66 outings this season.