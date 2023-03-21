Toffoli scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 8-2 loss to the Kings.

Toffoli has four goals and five assists over his last nine contests. He broke up Pheonix Copley's shutout bid in the second period, but the Flames never threatened for a comeback push. Toffoli has career highs across the board with 29 goals, 62 points and 22 power-play points, and he's added 224 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 71 appearances.