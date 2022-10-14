Toffoli scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Toffoli got a piece of a Nazem Kadri shot, redirecting it past Pavel Francouz at 1:12 of the third period. While it was more lucky than a skilled effort, Toffoli is off to a strong start this season. The 30-year-old winger is poised for a top-line role alongside Elias Lindholm and Jonathan Huberdeau. Toffoli's career high in points is 58 from the 2015-16 campaign, but if he gels with his new linemates, he could challenge that mark this year.