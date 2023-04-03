Toffoli recorded two assists in a 5-4 victory over Anaheim on Sunday.

Toffoli earned his fourth multi-point game in the span of just six contests, giving him four goals and nine points in that span. He's up to 33 markers and 71 points in 77 outings this season. This is the first time the 30-year-old has ever reached the 70-point milestone.

More News