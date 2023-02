Toffoli scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Toffoli's banked a goal in off Avalanche netminder Alexandar Georgiev in the second period, breaking up his shutout bid. Toffoli has had a productive February, racking up seven goals, three assists, 36 shots and four power-play points in 10 games this month. He's up to 25 tallies, 52 points (19 on the power play), 187 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-7 rating through 60 contests overall.