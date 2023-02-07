Toffoli scored a power-play goal on five shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Toffoli has four goals and two assists, including three power-play points, over his last six games. The 30-year-old winger is up to 19 tallies, 43 points (16 on the power play), 156 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-7 rating through 51 contests overall. He's continuing to thrive in a top-six role with time on the top power-play unit, so fantasy managers should be comfortable putting him in their lineups.