Toffoli scored two goals and added an assist in a 7-2 win over Buffalo on Saturday.

All three points came in a three-goal third period. Toffoli stretched the score to 5-2 at 1:57 of the third period on a backdoor tap-in on a pass from Dillon Dube off a rush. He then scored to make it 6-2 at 13:05 from the left circle on a power play. Toffoli has four goals and two assists in his last four games.