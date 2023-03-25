Toffoli scored twice in a 5-3 win over San Jose on Saturday.
Toffoli tied his NHL career high of 31 goals in a season, which he set with the Kings during the 2015-16 season. His first one came in the first frame when he ripped a one-timer on a spinning cross-slot pass off the rush. Toffoli also scored unassisted into an empty net at 18:50 of the third. At 30, the winger is delivering the most offense (67 points) of his 11-season career.
