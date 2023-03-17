Toffoli scored two goals, dished two assists, went plus-3, fired four shots on goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Toffoli's massive game powered the Flames' offense, and it also earned him the first 60-point campaign of his career. One of his helpers came on the power play -- he now has a career-best 21 points with the man advantage this year. The winger had gone 10 games without a multi-point effort entering Thursday. He's up to 28 tallies, 32 helpers, 218 shots, 56 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 69 appearances.