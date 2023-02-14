Toffoli scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa.

The 30-year-old continues to be one of Calgary's most consistent producers. Toffoli has six multi-point performances in the last 14 games, piling up seven goals and 16 points over that stretch, and he's two points shy of reaching 50 for only the second time in his career. If he can avoid injuries in the second half, Toffoli figures to blow past the career-high 58 points he scored back in 2015-16 with the Kings.