Toffoli scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.

His shot from the top of the faceoff circle late in the first period got tipped home by Nazem Kadri, and Toffoli then got credit for his own tally after another deflection, this one off Victor Hedman's skate as he attempted a wrapround. Toffoli hasn't gone consecutive games without a point since mid-December, and the 30-year-old has piled up seven goals and 19 points over his last 16 contests.