Toffoli scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Kraken.

Toffoli set up a Nikita Zadorov goal in the second period before scoring one of his own in the third. This was Toffoli's second multi-point outing of the year. The 30-year-old winger is up to four goals, three assists, 28 shots, six hits and a minus-1 rating through eight appearances. He was on the second line Tuesday as head coach Darryl Sutter shuffled his forward lines for this contest.