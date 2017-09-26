The Flames placed Wotherspoon on waivers Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.

There's still hope for the 2011 second-round pick as an NHL prospect, but the Flames evidently believe Wotherspoon needs more time to develop in the AHL before getting another shot with the big club. He'll likely spend the majority of the 2017-18 campaign in the minors, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the 24-year-old blueliner draw into a few games with Calgary this season.