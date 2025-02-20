Barrie was placed on waivers by the Flames on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Barrie signed a one-year deal with the Flames in the offseason, but he's spent the majority of the season as a healthy scratch recording just one goal and two assists across 13 games. He will be assigned to the AHL if he clears waivers. With the 33-year-old's departure comes a potential opportunity for young defensemen Ilya Solovyov and Yan Kuznetsov, who were called up Wednesday.