Flames' Victor Olofsson: Lights lamp Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Olofsson scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.
Olofsson has tallied in back-to-back games after going 10 contests without a goal. The 30-year-old winger is up to 13 goals, 130 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 68 appearances between Calgary and Colorado. Olofsson continues to fill a third-line role for the Flames, so he may be worth a look as a streaming option if he can sustain his recent uptick in scoring.
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