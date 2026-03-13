Olofsson notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Devils.

Olofsson was dealt from the Avalanche at the trade deadline, and few players who were moved took as much of a hit to their fantasy value. He is playing regularly on the Flames' third line, but the team's lack of offense is likely to limit his offense. The helper was Olofsson's first point in three games with the Flames. He's at 26 points, 112 shots on net and a plus-6 rating over 63 appearances on the year.