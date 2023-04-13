site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Flames' Walker Duehr: Assigned to minor-league affiliate
RotoWire Staff
Apr 13, 2023
12:11 pm ET
Duehr was assigned to AHL Calgary on Thursday.
Duehr will head to the minors and presumably jump into a prominent role for AHL Calgary's upcoming playoff run. The 25-year-old winger picked up seven goals and 11 points through 27 NHL appearances this season.
