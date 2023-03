Duehr was reassigned to AHL Calgary on Friday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

There are plenty of players being sent to the AHL on Friday, making them eligible for the AHL playoffs. Duehr is expected to be recalled later in the day as he has three goals and an assist in 13 games with the Flames. Duehr had 15 goals and 11 assists in 41 AHL games before his recall.