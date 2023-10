Duehr notched an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Duehr helped out on MacKenzie Weegar's first-period tally. Duehr broke into the NHL lineup over the second half of the 2022-23 campaign, picking up a solid 11 points, 47 shots on goal and 55 hits in 27 games. He's still limited to a fourth-line role, where he'll be in contention with Dryden Hunt and A.J. Greer for playing time. Duehr's limited offense with solid physical play likely won't get him on the map in fantasy.