Duehr scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 victory over San Jose.

Duehr one-timed a backdoor pass in the second period that tied the game 3-3 in the second period. The 25-year-old had just one NHL game under his belt before he made his appearance this season on Jan. 10 against the Blues. Lately, Duehr has been making the most of his ice time, putting up points in four of his last five contests (two goals, three assists).