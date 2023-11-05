Duehr notched an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Duehr fished out a loose puck that Philipp Grubauer failed to cover on A.J. Greer's breakaway shot. Mikael Backlund then followed up to convert the goal. Duehr snapped a four-game point drought and is up to one goal and three helpers through 11 outings as a fixture on the Flames' fourth line. The winger has added seven shots on net, 14 hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating, though his limited role precludes him from making much of an impact in fantasy.