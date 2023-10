Duehr scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Duehr's first-period marker put the Flames ahead 2-1. His line with Yegor Sharangovich and A.J. Greer was active and effective throughout the contest. Duehr won't challenge any scoring records, but he's up to two points, six hits, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-1 rating through four contests. He'll still need to chip in on occasion to keep Dryden Hunt from taking his spot in the lineup.