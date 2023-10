Duehr logged an assist in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Duehr set up Yegor Sharangovich's second-period tally. Through six contests, Duehr has been a fixture on the fourth line, and he's done enough to maintain his place in the lineup. He has a goal, two assists, four shots on net, seven hits and a plus-1 rating despite exceeding 10 minutes of ice time in just two outings.