Duehr scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Duehr got into the lineup because Andrew Mangiapane (illness) and Andrei Kuzmenko (upper body) were unavailable. While he was able to get his first goal since Oct. 19, Duehr also saw a meager 5:45 of ice time. He has seven points, 26 shots on net, 60 hits and a minus-3 rating over 35 appearances, but he doesn't have the trust of head coach Ryan Huska.