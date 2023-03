Duehr notched an assist and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Duehr set up Milan Lucic for a goal in the final minute of the first period. With a goal and two assists over his last four outings, Duehr is making a case to close out the year in the lineup. The 25-year-old winger has seven points, 30 shots on net, 36 hits and four PIM through 18 contests this season, though he rarely sees more than fourth-line minutes.