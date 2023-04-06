Duehr scored a goal and added three hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

Duehr banked in a wraparound shot to put the Flames up 2-1 at 4:08 of the third period. The winger saw just 8:51 of ice time in a penalty-filled game, but he made the most of it and kept the Flames' playoff hopes alive with a game-winning goal against the team they're chasing. The tally snapped a three-game point drought for Duehr, who is up to seven goals, 11 points, 46 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-2 rating through 25 appearances.