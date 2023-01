Duehr scored a goal and added two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Duehr showed off a strong shot in the first period, blasting the puck past Joonas Korpisalo for the opening goal. This was Duehr's second tally in seven outings this season -- he's filled in on the fourth line with Brett Ritchie (wrist) out and Adam Ruzicka in a slump. Duehr has added 12 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-2 rating, but his limited usage means he's unlikely to help fantasy managers much.