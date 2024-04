Ignatjew signed a one-year, two-way contract with Calgary on Monday.

Ignatjew posted a 26-18-0 record with a 2.34 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 45 regular-season games for Moira IK of Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan in 2023-24. He also went 6-6 during the playoffs with a 2.16 GAA and a .918 save percentage.