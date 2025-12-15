Stromgren posted three assists in AHL Calgary's 4-3 overtime win over Abbotsford on Sunday.

Stromgren had primary helpers on the Wranglers' last three goals in the comeback win. He's now eight games removed from his last goal, but he has six assists in that span. The 22-year-old has elevated his game this season, earning 20 points (two goals, 18 helpers) over 25 appearances while adding a plus-12 rating. He was regarded more for his shot as a younger prospect but has leaned into playmaking since he reached the AHL, so the Flames may be waiting for his game to round out before he gets a call-up.