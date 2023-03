Stromgren signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flames on Wednesday.

Stromgren is set to report to AHL Calgary for the remainder of this season, while his ELC will begin in 2023-24. The 19-year-old winger posted six points over two games in the Swedish junior league, but he struggled with eight points in 45 contests with Brynas IF in the SHL. Nonetheless, he's set to get a look in North America going forward.