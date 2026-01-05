Stromgren was called up by the Flames on Monday.

After showcasing a bundle of promise with AHL Calgary this season, Stromgren will join the NHL club for the first time. He was selected 45th overall by the Flames in the 2021 NHL Draft and has steadily improved his point production in each of the three full seasons he has played with the AHL club. Through 33 games this year, the 22-year-old winger has six goals, 23 assists, a plus-13 rating and a 17.1 shooting percentage. He'll look to spark Calgary's offense, which currently ranks 27th in the league with 2.66 goals per game this season, but his playing time with the NHL club may not be as consistent as it has been in the AHL.