Stromgren scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Calgary's 6-4 win over Henderson on Saturday.

The goal was Stromgren's first of the season. Other than a lack of goals, the winger has been pretty good with 12 points over 15 outings. He showed some promise with 14 goals and 49 points over 70 regular-season outings a year ago. Stromgren is a second-round pick from 2021 and signed his entry-level deal in 2023, so he's in a contract year this season. He's shown enough playmaking potential to stick in the Flames' long-term plans.