Stromgren scored twice and added two assists in AHL Calgary's 6-5 overtime loss to Colorado on Tuesday.

Stromgren has three goals and nine assists over 13 contests this season. The winger is doing all he can to earn his first NHL call-up, collecting five goals and 21 assists over 30 appearances for the Wranglers this year. The 22-year-old is still a little raw, but he could see NHL action later in the campaign if the team sells off some veterans prior to the trade deadline.