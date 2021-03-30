Kuznetsov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flames on Tuesday.

The Flames selected Kuznetsov in the second round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-4 blueliner spent the last two seasons with the University of Connecticut. He was just 17 years old for nearly his entire freshman season, supplying two goals and nine assists across 24 games, and he added six points over 16 contests this year. There's upside for a player of Kuznetsov's skill set, but he'll need time to develop in the AHL first. Expect the 19-year-old to report to AHL Stockton once he clears quarantine.