Kuznetsov was recalled from AHL Calgary on Tuesday.

Kuznetsov's demotion to the minors appears to have been nothing more than a paper transaction with the blueliner set to make his NHL debut against Ottawa on Tuesday, per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun. In the minors this season, the 21-year-old defenseman has generated two goals and five helpers in 31 contests, so fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on an offensive outburst from the youngster.